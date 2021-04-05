Tom Gibney Death – Obituary : Sad news from the broadcast world. Longtime, legendary @CTVToronto (CFTO) news anchor, Tom Gibney has passed away.

DEATHS – OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Sad news from the broadcast world. Longtime, legendary @CTVToronto (CFTO) news anchor, Tom Gibney has passed away. I’ll be joined by Suneel Joshi who worked with this broadcasting icon.

Coming up at 3:45pm.

#AfternoonsWithAmber

CONDOLENCES

Carla Collins

Just found out the very sad news that Tom Gibney passed away today. I was lucky enough to work with that charming, grumpy, extraordinary anchorman at the CTV/CFTO anchor desk. During that time, my greatest triumph was to make him laugh. He was extremely kind to me always. I have very fond memories of him and was just talking about him the other day. Rest in peace Gibinator and thank you .

Estelle Gold

Oh – so sorry to hear this – another good one gone eh. Condolences to his family and his CTV family too.

Marc Anthony Bartolo

My condolences he was a familiar face with Christine Bentley on the 6 o clock news

David Matheson

That is indeed sad news. He was a piece of furniture in our house.

Lisa Ann Frisone

Carla, I’m so sorry. May your memories of him always bring a smile to your face.

Craig Ross

Such a great talent. Part of my nightly routine for years. So Sorry.

Mark Gabrich

That is very sad. He had such a great voice for news. He will definitely be missed.

Teddy Markiewitsch

Sad news. My Ma loved Tom Gibney. She would not watch any other newscast. RIP Tom. RIP Ma.

Deborah Traynor-Collins

I use to see him at the local arena all the time watching I assume his grandkids figure skate in Whitby. So sad he will be missed.

Michael Webb

I’ll always remember Tom and being the voice of authority on the evening news. I’m so sorry Fiancé, I know how special he was to you.

Heather Colette Fontaine

I met him in the 90’s. An environment where I met many celebrities. Canadian and American, incl Beverly Hills. He was such a down to earth, polite gentleman. No ego like some.