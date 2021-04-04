Tim Baker Death – Obituary : DJ Tim Baker has Died.
Dave Clarke 3h · I just heard the very sad and shocking news Tim Baker has passed away. I met him a few times, he featured on my White Noise radio show, once he was kind enough to pick me up from the hotel when I was boredand chill in his house, we played video games including Sinistar, he was a gentleman taken way too soon, condolences to his family and friends. 583583 34 Comments 22 Shares Like Comment Share
Josh Moseley
Tim was always the brightest smile in the room. Whether it be at our Noisefloor events, chilled Chicago gatherings or a live stream. Tim was one dude that made a significant impact anywhere he was due to his generosity and humbled character. Saying that he will be missed is an understatement as there will be an everlasting void in many hearts…
Marcel Bachteler
Condulence from germany ,too… a friend to loose ist nearly that Bad as loosing a brother , in a piece of your heart is a place for him and the upcoming thoughts on him are the peace and the harmony you two shared together…peace and let him go pass away in your now felt harmony.