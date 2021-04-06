Sarah Hughes Death – Obituary  :Sarah Hughes has Died.

Sarah Hughes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 4. 2021.

Tributes have been paid to Sarah Hughes, the Observer and Guardian journalist who has died from cancer. Hughes, a mother of two, was a hugely respected journalist whose work ranged from hard-hitting and acclaimed overseas reportage, to the television and entertainment writing that she went on to specialise in.

Source: ‘Brilliant and versatile’ Observer and Guardian journalist Sarah Hughes dies at 48 | The Observer | The Guardian

John Wainwright

She will be sadly missed. Was always the highlight of the morning of the day after many dramas to check Lady Sarah’s columns and the many comments. Thoughts to her family.

Kay Griffin

So sad to read this. I eagerly read her Lod recaps. A talented writer. Thoughts to those who loved her.

Annette Kearney

How incredibly sad. I loved her Line of Duty recaps – a very talented journalist.

Rosalind Westwood

She will be missed by many more than she would have thought possible! RIP. Thank you for your thoughts and articles.

Gareth Murray

I loved her reviews and she always had time for readers comments under the line. She had a wicked sense of humour, which she maintained throughout her illness. Very sad news, my deepest sympathies to Sarah’s husband and children.

Darren Brierton

So sad. She kept writing her Line of Duty recaps right up to the end, from hospital. I was so happy to see them each week because it meant she was still with us. RIP Sarah.

Thomas Raffell

A fantastic writer, who created a vibrant and friendly community in the comment section of her brilliant episode recaps. She made so many great shows even more enjoyable. Rest in peace Sarah. Your watch has ended, and the world is a lot sadder for it.

Lucy Taylor

I was just reading that Line of Duty recap to my partner and saying how her recaps made it even better.

Chris Pennington

She was absolutely brilliant and her Game of Thrones recaps were one of the highlights of the week within minutes of viewing. Very sad, a great journalist. Condolences to her family.

And now her watch has ended as she liked to say.

Carla Cristina

Despite her cancer, she had continued to work. She wrote a number of candid pieces for the Observer about her illness. In one article, published in November in the Observer magazine, she spoke of coping with cancer against the backdrop of lockdown, her love for her family and the advice she would give to any reader.

I am going to read between the lines because of extremities of covid 19 gripping the country, cancer patients were put on ”a back burner” so as not to further overwhelm the NHS. This poor lady and professional individual gave up her spot for better cancer treatment was left unchecked. are you all happy now because I have heard from THOUSAND of nurses and doctors how they have turned away cancer patients and those needing operations to much later dates due to the plan-demic inflicted into everyone’s mind.

May your soul and spirit rest in His loving Grace and mercy dearest Sarah Hughes.

May your loved ones be comforted during this terrible loss of yet another life who could have be saved.

