Matt Trabold Death – Obituary  : former 13WHAM videographer Matt Trabold has Died.

Matt Trabold has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 4. 2021.

Alex Brasky – Batavia Daily News 1d · Learned some awful news today. One of the kindest, most talented people I’ve met on the HS beat, former 13WHAM videographer Matt Trabold has passed away. A beloved figure, the mark Matt that left on the world by way of his incredible coverage and kind soul will stand the test of time. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll be missed.

I first got to know Matt Trabold, like most people, by seeing him on the sidelines with shorts, a flannel shirt, and boat shoes in some of the most hideous Rochester weather. We would post #TrabsSpotting tweets when he was at Penfield games because having him at your game meant you were playing “the big game” that night.

As I began to shoot more games myself, especially HS basketball, I got to know him more. I would be sitting on the floor in the corner of the gym and he would wander in with his big video camera and a huge smile on his face. He would always say hello and chat about the game he just left or the one he was running to. He LOVED his job, the kids he covered, and the games they were playing.

I hope he knew how many people’s lives he touched and that he was loved. I will miss him.

So sad. He always supported our city school bball games. Our students and many others will miss him. Games will never be the same.

Very sad , but the love and support he’s getting in the sports community is quite touching , so many people reaching out and talking about what a great impact he had on the kids , I been to a lot of games and he sure was at slot of games .

I remember seeing him and thinking how is he out in this horrible weather but dressed for summer. A big loss very sad .

So well said. Used to take lots of sideline pictures with him at fairport over the years. Always had a kind word or enthusiastic comment about the game and players.

Loved seeing him and wondered why I wasn’t seeing him on the utube live and recorded games.

I instantly felt warmer when I saw him. Truly a sad loss.