Luke Ratliff Death – Obituary  : Alabama basketball super fan Cameron Luke Ratliff has Died.

Alabama basketball super fan Cameron Luke Ratliff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 3. 2021.

Rick Karle WVTM 13 15h · It’s always difficult when we lose nice people who bring smiles to the world. I’m so sorry to tell you that we have lost one of those people. I’m shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Alabama basketball super fan Cameron Luke Ratliff, known as “Fluffopotamus”, or “Fluff” to the Bama Nation. Luke was a Bama senior majoring in public relations, but the world knew him as the lovable Crimson Tide fan who wore a plaid sports coat and energized the student section. Luke attended 44 of the last 45 Alabama conference and post-season games, driving over 10,000 miles to do so. Bama Coach Nate Oats has offered up his thoughts, Tweeting: “Devastating news. Doesn’t seem real. Fluff has been our biggest supporter since day one. Put all he had into our program. Loved sharing this ride with him. You’ll be missed dearly my man! Wish we had one more victory cigar and hug together. Roll Tide Forever.” No official cause of death has been released, but numerous media outlets are reporting that Luke was battling CoVid-19. Please offer your condolences to Luke’s parents Bryan and Pamela, and to Alabama basketball coaches, players and fans. A joyful, memorable basketball season will be remembered for many reasons. A positive, happy Bama student who shared his joy with others is one of them. And in many ways, “Fluff” deserves some credit in helping to bring Bama basketball back. May that nice person who brought smiles to the world Rest In Peace. Picture courtesy University of Alabama Athletics The University of Alabama Alabama Men’s Basketball

Source: (1) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Christina Stevens Hagan

So sorry to hear this, just heartbroken. Always loved seeing him at the games and his dedication and support of our beloved players. Praying for his family and friends, may he rest in heavenly peace .

Carla Landry Burch White

Our hearts break with his family besides the game he was what always we looked forward to seeing. His love for the game and for the Tide always made us smile. He will be truly missed. Prayers for his family and friends.

Sandy Padalino Rockett

My heart was saddened when I learned about ”Fluff“. He added so much fun and joy during the Bama games. His enthusiasm was contagious. There will be an empty spot next year. Prayers for his family, Bama Nation and all others he touched with his life.

Russ Moore

Always a nice guy. Great representative of the Bama students!! Rest in peace! You helped bring Bama Basketball back!!! .

Sherry Glover Parrish

This is so sad! My sincere condolences to Fluff’s family, friends and the Alabama Basketball Family. Roll Tide Fluff!!!.

Tasha Neugent Parrish

So sorry to hear this news! Praying for his family and friends! Always such a joy to see him at the games!

Robin Perry

Heard him on a local radio station recently talking about his love for Bama basketball and being the leader of Crimson Chaos. He seemed like such a great young man with a bright future ahead. Unbelievable and heartbreaking that he’s gone. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and Bama basketball.

Ginny Boggus

To know a face that brought such joy to all of us while he cheered on our team and know his life has been cut short is just so sad. Prayers for his family and friends.

Starla Deese

So sorry to hear of the passing of Fluff. Prayers for his family, friends and the Bama Nation he was so much a part of! RIP LUKE! RTR!

Pam Travis

That is such a sad loss! It always brought a smile on my face to see him on TV, cheering on the Tide. My condolences to his family. May God carry you through this difficult time.

Deborah Burdette Sasser

Condolences to Cameron Luke Ratliff’s family, friends, basketball family and student cheering section! He was always cheering on his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide and very enthusiastic at doing so. May God be with his family during this time and with all that were touched by him! Rest In Peace and Roll Tide Roll always and forever.

Carly J Standeffer

Oh how very sad! I loved seeing Cameron in the stands & always looked for him. Prayers for his family and friends Roll Tide forever Cameron.

Karen Wacker

I am so sad. I didn’t know Luke except through social media, but as a BAMA alum and fan, I so appreciated his enthusiasm and support of the BAMA athletic programs. What an ambassador he became! Reading my Twitter feed last night was a true testament to the effect he had on so many. Rest in peace, young man!! #RIPFLUFF

Scott Currier

So sad when you see someone that gives so much time and energy, not to mention the passion!

Seen him on TV countless time bringing those around him to their feet!

God gained an Angel; more than likely, he needed Him at His side to help bring those who need a little spark in this world to the light!