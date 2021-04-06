Kaci Sparkman Death – Obituary  : Kaci Jo Sparkman has Died.

Kaci Jo Sparkman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 6. 2021.

Reva Kieninger 4h · I’m still in shock from the news of this Beautiful souls passing. She was definitely a special one for sure, always with smile and always had time to talk even for a few minutes. Kaci Jo Sparkman you will be missed by so many but you will never be forgotten! Please keep Her two Beautiful children and her family in your prayers! #wordstoliveby #lastwords

Kelly Rae Seiler is with Lisa Sparkman and Garrett Sparkman.

9h ·

I am at a loss. I kindly ask that you keep the Sparkman family in your prayers as they deal with the loss of Kaci Jo Sparkman . This family has always been there for me, from my first job at Circle S when I was 14 and then throughout life. God Bless you! Lets cover Kaci Jo’s kids, brother, mother and other family in prayers!

Reva Kieninger

4h ·

Please keep Her two Beautiful children and her family in your

Fran Kirk

This is so heartbreaking. You are right she was very special. Praying for everyone.

· 4h

Myca Smith

Sending my love to her family. She was always a vibrant and beautiful person. I’m deeply saddened by all of this.