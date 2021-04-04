Julia Bogany Death – Obituary : Julia Bogany has Died.

By John Okoro | April 4, 2021
0 Comment

Julia Bogany Death – Obituary  : Julia Bogany has Died.

Julia Bogany has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 4. 2021.

Jessa Calderon is in Tongva Land. 6h  · It is with a heavy heart that I create this post. A week ago today our Tongva Elder Auntie Julia Bogany transitioned to the spirit world. The saying of: when an elder transitions we lose a library, is so true. Auntie Julia achieved so much in her lifetime, she worked hard for visibility towards us Tongva people. She worked on so many projects that we see in LA. It’s because of the work that she and other elders have put in, that I am proud and stand tall as Tongva woman. I know that she wore shoes that could never be filled. So we place them on our spiritual alter and do our best to honor her in our work moving forward for the next generations to come. Visit her website tobevisible.org and lift her family up in good thoughts and vibration (thank you to those of you who checked in on me during this past week, you are appreciated )

Source: (1) Jessa Calderon – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
TRIBUTES.
 
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

View all posts by John Okoro

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.