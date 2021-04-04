Julia Bogany Death – Obituary  : Julia Bogany has Died.

Julia Bogany has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 4. 2021.

Jessa Calderon is in Tongva Land. 6h · It is with a heavy heart that I create this post. A week ago today our Tongva Elder Auntie Julia Bogany transitioned to the spirit world. The saying of: when an elder transitions we lose a library, is so true. Auntie Julia achieved so much in her lifetime, she worked hard for visibility towards us Tongva people. She worked on so many projects that we see in LA. It’s because of the work that she and other elders have put in, that I am proud and stand tall as Tongva woman. I know that she wore shoes that could never be filled. So we place them on our spiritual alter and do our best to honor her in our work moving forward for the next generations to come. Visit her website tobevisible.org and lift her family up in good thoughts and vibration (thank you to those of you who checked in on me during this past week, you are appreciated )