Jayce Parker Death – Obituary :Jayce Parker has Died.
Brian Money is with Peter Bixby. 15h · Jayce Parker- I’ve been struggling to summarize in one post how much I valued our friendship. It may never be perfect no matter how many times I edit it. This morning I gained another guardian angel in one of my closest friends, Jayce Parker. I’ve been fortunate to have great friendships in my life. Friends that I have created wonderful memories with. Today I listened to songs, watched countless videos, read through old conversations, laughed, and cried until I couldn’t anymore. Jayce lived an incredible life and leaves behind a loving family. A family that our friends have made traditions with and count as an extension of our own. My sincerest sympathies and condolences to Gina Leann and Jax, Brooke and Nora N Mike Parker and Jayce’s cousins. You all helped to raise an incredible man that I’m blessed to have known for as long as I did. Memories tied to fantasy football, the Iron Bowl, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Beach, Denver, Baltimore, and countless others will live forever in my heart. I loved you like a brother. I’ll tell your son about the man you were, and how lucky I was to call you my friend. +5 7575 12 Comments Like Share
Source: (5) Facebook
Lisa Alexander Martin
I’m so very sorry for your loss! My prayers are with you all!
Josh Mavis
Very sorry to hear about your loss. Your words were very touching. Prayers to you and your loved ones
Rachel Lauren Church
So sorry Casper – sending hugs and prayers to you through this’ll unimaginable loss!
Kala Elizabeth
So sorry for your loss Brian. My thoughts are with you
Sean Woods
I’m very sorry for the loss of your friend. He sounds like a wonderful person.
Beth Stuckey
I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and the family.
Lauren Mesko
I’m so sorry to hear this. I remember meeting him at Stephanie and Clay’s wedding. Really nice guy. All of you guys and his family are in my thoughts .
Kat Pat
I’m so sorry Brian. Sending many hugs, love and prayers.
Kathy Lambert
So sorry for your loss Bri. May you find comfort from your memories of many moments shared together.
Thinking of you.
Chris N Brooke Woods
