Jacob Burns Death – Obituary  :Jacob Burns has Died.

Jacob Burns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 4. 2021.

Completely shocked to wake up to the sad news that Jacob Burns passed away yesterday. Jacob played soccer for Philo HS… Posted by Tri-Valley Boys Soccer on Sunday, April 4, 2021

22 Outdoors 12h · Lost a good friend, fellow airman, and the guy that taught me so much when I entered our flight. Rest easy Jacob Burns. You’ll be sorely missed. Thank you for everything.

Source: (5) 22 Outdoors – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

ZanesViral Media

We have confirmed from the OSHP that yesterday’s accident on Richvale Road was a fatality that took the life of 35-year-old Jacob Burns.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Jacob’s family.

#ZanesViral