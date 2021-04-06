Harry Potter Death – Obituary  : Harry Potter and Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter has died aged 54.

Harry Potter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 4. 2021.

Metro 9h · Harry Potter and Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter has died aged 54. The actor’s rep confirmed that Ritter died on Monday night after battling a brain tumour in a statement which said: ‘It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour. ‘Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.’ Ritter was best known for playing family patriarch Martin Goodman in the Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner and had filmed a retrospective special for the 10th anniversary of the comedy, which is due to air on Channel 4 later this year. Read the full story here: https://trib.al/UXSHlcp

Source: (3) Metro – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Debbie Anne

How very sad, and so young. A great versatile actor, so funny as Dad in Friday Night Dinner, and so brilliant in Chernobyl.

I’ll have a bit of squirrel for tea, in his memory.

Fiona Hackney

So very sad. Friday Night Dinner is one of the funniest comedies ever, he was brilliant as Martin the eccentric Dad. Rest in peace Paul.

Matthew Blake

In complete shock about this! Doesnt seem real, loved Friday Night Dinner and he was fantastic in it. Thoughts are with his family at this difficult time

Jane Lesley Jackson Birkett

How awfully sad .I wouldn’t have ever looked at the programme but my two Kids introduced me to Saturday Night Dinner and we’ve consequently spent hours ever since , crying with laughter, enjoying this fabulous comedy. All of them worked fabulously together. What a loss. Condolences to his Family and Friends.

Allison Dow

The acting world will be poorer without his talent. Terrible loss at an early age. I send sincere condolences to Paul’s family and friends. RIP Paul. We’ll enjoy the diverse legacy he leaves the world of drama and comedy for ever more.

Carol Thompson

So sad, absolutely loved him in Friday Night Dinner, such a funny and brilliant actor. R.I.P. we just know you are going to make all of the other Angels laugh. God bless x



Tasha Marriott

Ah what a shame absolutely loved him in Friday night dinner.. lovely bit of squirrel

Mark Hampson

so sadly missed he was brilliant in friday night dinner had me in stitches rip

Neal Bunker

Taken far too soon, a brilliant actor who will be sorely missed,condolences to the family,rest in peace .

Lisa Price

Shocked to hear Paul Ritter has passed away. Friday Night Dinner was one of my favourites and Paul was amazing

Linda Baird

So so sad, such a brilliant actor from Vera to Chernobyl and of course Martin in Friday night dinner which he was so brilliant in , condolences to his family 🥲x

Stacey Ball

Such a shame! Absolute legend in Friday Night Dinner! Rest in peace .

Carrie-anne Tagg

Very funny man, sadly not many people that can make you laugh anymore probably because every subject is off limits as it’ll offend someone but he was funny laugh out loud funny. RIP

Stephen Freeman

He always gave scene-stealing performances. I loved him in “No Offence”. A great actor.

Sarah Day

So so sad, thank You Paul for being an amazing actor. You will be remembered. X

Tom Forbes

So very sad. The chemistry in SND between the four of them was amazing. The bambinos will miss him. As Martin himself would probably say ‘sh1t on it’! .

Hayley Grantham Fawcett

So very sad to hear such a wonderful and talented man gone far to soon. My thoughts are with his family, absolutely gutted, loved this man xxx

Louise Anne

So incredibly sad to hear this. Loved this guy so much, brilliant actor in all roles. Sending love and hugs .

Louisa Middleweek

An utterly brilliant actor. I saw him in The Audience with Helen Mirren when he played John Major and he was superb. So very sad.

Karen Fahy

This is very sad one of the family’s favourite shows is Saturday night dinner and he is brilliant in it . Thoughts are with his family x

Mark Wallace

So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Ritter. He was a brilliant actor. My favourite part he played was as Jimmy Perry in the dad’s army story. Sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Kristine Baker-Brown

Such sad news. Friday Night Dinner is one of the few programmes both me & my teenage son laugh at. He’ll be missed. RIP Thanks for the laughs xxx

Kevin Birkett

It says on Google he died age 54. But when I added it up. & looked looked on Wikipedia he is 55. So so sad Martin was of the greatest characters in a long time. So many memorable moments. Ever tried to make another series it wouldn’t be the same without him



Natalie Baugh

Oh no, absolutely gutted, we love Friday night dinner xx absolutely heartbreaking, fab actor x

Helen Moore

How sad, such a comedic talent, and also a serious actor. Will be having squirrel for dinner every Friday night from now on. Rest easy. Xx

Lauren Broughton

For the two programmes I saw him in, at the opposite ends of the character spectrum, he was absolutely brilliant. Such a sad loss of great acting skills, thoughts are with his friends and loved ones at this sad time.

Graham McEwan

Exceptional actor. Massive loss to the industry. Thoughts and payers are with Paul’s family at this difficult time. Thanks for all the laughs in FND.

Stephanie Brookes

So sad, but have you noticed that his left eye is slightly closed with a soft droop. I remember years ago a doctor diagnosing a random boy from a photograph /tv that had the a similar look ; and after he alerted his family it turned out to be an operable brain tumour, so basically the diagnosis saved his life.

I am always concerned when I see Romesh Ranganation too. Does anyone share my concerns?.