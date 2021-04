Evelyn Colon, who disappeared in 1976 at age 15, identified as “Beth Doe” murder victim nearly 45 years later https://t.co/EFw4P…

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

Evelyn Colon, who disappeared in 1976 at age 15, identified as “Beth Doe” murder victim nearly 45 years later https://rifnote.com/2021/04/03/evelyn-colon-who-disappeared-in-1976-at-age-15-identified-as-beth-doe-murder-victim-nearly-45-years-later/

Read More.

————————————————-

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.