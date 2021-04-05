Desiree Robbins Death – Obituary  :Desiree Robbins has Died.

Desiree Robbins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 4. 2021.

Marilyn Schneider School of Dance 2h · I woke up this morning to some very sad news!! Desiree Robbins, an incredible dance educator, motivator, and friend has passsed away! Many of my dancers will remember her from Tremaine Conventions! She was always a favorite (along with Doug)!! She was always full of energy, and had that huge smile!! I last saw her two years ago in NYC. Another incredible dancer gone too soon!! Hope she and Doug have reunited and are dancing and laughing together once again!! May she RIP!!

Source: (5) Marilyn Schneider School of Dance – Posts | Facebook

Star Seekers Production .

It is with a heavy heart and disbelief that Desiree Robbins passed away during surgery last night. To say that she impacted the lives a countless dancers is an understatement. Her strength was undeniable, her smile was infectious and her Jazz Walks were unbelievablely FIERCE! She will be greatly missed but her memory and legacy will live on. Rest peacely Dez!

#onepersoncanmakeadifference

@desireerobbins @crystalpawelk @starseekersproduction

Amanda Condon

It’s the year 2001, it’s a Sunday morning at Tremaine Dance Conventions and Competitions and you’ve just spent the whole night last night practicing Desiree Robbins combo in hopes that she says “YES DIVA!” when it’s your groups turn. You know that after her class you’re going to beg your mom to take you to the Dezwear booth to say hi to Margarite Kennedy and buy every new color Dezwear top and Capri combo because the other 45 your mom bought you just won’t cut it. And if you were a true Dez obsessed kid, you were wearing your Angel perfume so you could smell just like her when you gave her a hug. On break, you pop in your “I love Dez” CD you just burned so you can listen to all the songs that remind you of Dez.

I could go on and on. Desiree was an icon and had the deepest impact on the dancers she trained. I hope she knew how deeply special she was .