Death – Obituary : #DrHabib_Condolences توفي العالم الياباني الحائز على جائزة نوبل أكاساكي إيسامو يوم الخميس عن عمر يناهز 92 عاما. وقد فاز بجائزة …

توفي العالم الياباني الحائز على جائزة نوبل أكاساكي إيسامو يوم الخميس عن عمر يناهز 92 عاما. وقد فاز بجائزة نوبل في الفيزياء عام 2014 إلى جانب عالمين يابانيين آخرين لاختراعهم الصمام الثنائي الباعث للضوء الأزرق.…https://lnkd.in/d4Z9kFw https://lnkd.in/dDZedYa

