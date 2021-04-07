Midwin Charles Death – Obituary : Condolences to the friends and loved ones of Midwin Charles .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Condolences to the friends and loved ones of Midwin Charles May her soul rest in peace 🕯.

CAN sadly shares that Haitian attorney Midwin Charles has passed away. May she rest in powerReposted from @midwin It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles. She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers. Please allow the family time to grieve. The Family of Midwin Charles.

Stacey Turner Stokes

Sorry for your loss, Sands. I followed her and enjoyed her commentary. Yes, we must treasure the gift of every moment of life while we have it!

· 27m

Alexander Oscar Williams

I’m hear my wife just screamed awhile ago. Then came in and told me one of her law school classmates just past away. I just showed her this post and find out you all are mourning that same person. So sorry for the loss of a friend