Tommy Raudonikis Death – Obituary : Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis has died, aged 70, after a battle with cancer.

#BREAKING: Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis has died, aged 70, after a battle with cancer. Rest in peace.

Tommy Raudonikis, perhaps rugby league’s most loved character, has died after a long battle with cancer.

The former Australian halfback and captain was with his partner Trish Brown when he passed away at 7.15am on Wednesday in a Gold Coast hospital, only six days short of his 71st birthday.

Jenny King

Absolute champion. You fought the good fight. Time to rest now. So sad for us though.

Mark Walke

What a character and football player! He will be missed in the Rugby League community- will never forget the cattle dog call.

Norm Sibbritt

Such sad news a true legend of our game

Rest in peace Tommy and thanks for the memories

Fay McGregor

RIP ..Tommy .. a true champion and character of the game ! You will be missed !

Ali Bush

RIP Tommy You are now pain free but will be sadly missed 🥲

Laurie Toms

RIP Champion the heart and sole of the Mighty Magpies and a great bloke, will be sadly missed.

Stewart Hutcheson

This is very sad Tommy was my hero from my youth and I’m very blessed to have met him and had a beer with him, the world is all the sadder with his passing. Condolences to Tommy’s family & friends

Damir Franich

As a youngster I visited neighbour Frank Barnes who was Magpies manager at the time and never forget throwing the footy around and tackling Tommy and the late John ‘Dallas’ Donnelly. Fond memories. Much loved larkin and footy legend RIP Tommy Raudonikis

Stephen Atkins

RIP Tommy. An inspiration and true legend.

Bruce Sinclair

Very sad lost one of the greatest . Top bloke with it .RIP Tom

Pierre J Maroun

Very sad news. When you think of the mighty Magpies, straight away think of Tommy. I’m sure he’ll be up there now reunited with Dallas !!

Maria Mavroudis Kelly

Rest in peace . My brother lived with Tommy during his career with you.

John Benson

I’m an Easts fan from way back. I loved watching Tommy and his team play.

Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times and what a champion human he was. Condolences to family, friends, the Magpies, fans et al.

Brett Green

From a rabid Queensland supporter . My deepest sympathies and condolences to his Family ,friends and to the Magpies..true blue legend and a good bloke as well..shared a few coffee’s on the rank in Brisbane with him and feel blessed to have had those moments..much love