Brent Hall Death Death – Obituary: Officer Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Clinton killed in a fatal accident.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer was Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Clinton.

WNCN in Raleigh reports that the accident occurred Saturday night and involved an officer from the Newton Grove Police Department.

The patrol said that he was driving to begin his shift in a department-owned Dodge Charger at a “high rate of speed” on U.S. 701 Business/Northeast Boulevard.

https://www.wbtv.com/2021/04/05/police-nc-officer-has-died-single-vehicle-crash/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=wbtv

