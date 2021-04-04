Breaking News : Woman killed after field fire burns out of control

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

BREAKING: Authorities say the victim was monitoring a field fire when the flames engulfed her.

LINN COUNTY, Iowa – A woman is dead after a field fire burning out of control engulfed her in flames. It happened around 3:15pm Sunday in the 3000 block of Gillmore Road north of Marion. Several agencies responded to the scene but it was too late to rescue the woman. She was pronounced dead at the s… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.