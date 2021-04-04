Breaking News : Woman, 62, facing murder charge in North York stabbing – CityNews Toronto

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

#UPDATE: Police have identified the victim of an early morning stabbing in North York as 75-year-old Ka Chai Ho. A 62-year-old woman is facing a first degree murder charge. https://bddy.me/3dAH1rK

One man is dead and a woman is in custody following an early morning stabbing in North York. Police said they were called to an apartment unit at 55 Skymark Drive in the Finch Avenue East and Don Mills Road area just before at 7 a.m. for reports someone had been stabbed. When officers arrived, … Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.