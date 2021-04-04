Breaking News : With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

To keep future costs in check, many schools are avoiding big hiring increases, and few are pursuing programs that carry heavy personnel costs.

With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U. S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic — and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus. The assistance that was approved last month totals $123 billion — a s… Read More

