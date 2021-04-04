Breaking News : WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Monday evening for the Bitterroot/ Sapphire Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches…

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Monday evening for the Bitterroot/ Sapphire Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. An advisory is also in effect for the Butte/Blackfoot Region above 5,000 feet. Accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.

Latest forecast: https://nbcmontana.com/weather/forecasts/next-weather-maker-arrives-tonight-04-04-2021

