Breaking News : Wildlife group pushes to end bird killing at fish hatchery

Wildlife advocates have started a petition to pressure state officials to stop killing ospreys, great blue herons and other birds that eat or harass bass at the Miles City Fish Hatchery.

Wildlife advocates have started a petition to pressure state officials to stop killing ospreys, great blue herons and other birds that eat or harass bass at the Miles City Fish Hatchery. Steve Regele with Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society says he found out state workers had been killing birds at th…

