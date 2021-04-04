Breaking News : Wedding industry booming as COVID fears wane

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the wedding industry. In some ways, it might even have improved it.

Read more about it here: https://bit.ly/3mdUp8W

Leeanne Rocheleau of Luxe + Lovely Events says many vendors are already booked for 2021 and much of 2022. Read More

