Breaking News : ‘We want to show the city what love looks like,’ Local church feeds hundreds on Easter

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“We’re doing a food distribution for over 2,500 people, which represents about 600 families, and 100,000 pounds of food,” said Grace Point Church Senior Pastor Jeff Harris. “So each family will receive $200 worth of groceries. That’s been provided for us by Hill Country Daily Bread.”

SAN ANTONIO – A local church celebrated Easter Sunday by feeding hundreds of families in need. Caption: The drive-thru-style event was not just about giving families enough food to eat over the holiday, volunteers also provided sustenance for the spirit. “We’re doing a food distribution for over 2,5… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.