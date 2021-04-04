Why is there no easter egg hunt on snapchat : Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Kids’ Adorable Easter Egg Hunt – E! Online

Why is there no easter egg hunt on snapchat : Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Kids’ Adorable Easter Egg Hunt .

Easter festivities featuring Stormi and Chicago. These new photos are everything, dolls.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family celebrated Easter in Palm Springs. Scroll to read about their hoppy festivities. Read More

————————————————-

With April here, there are going to be tons of super cute Easter-themed products and events all over for everyone to get into the spirit. Snapchat got its own event ready for its users that’s made them want to get up and active since 2019. But even the quarantining of 2020 couldn’t stop the hunt. Snapchat just made it simpler to look for eggs at home instead.

Snapchat’s Easter egg hunt, called the Great Snapchat Egg Hunt, was a large hit last year, with tons of individuals asking for it to come back this year. Unfortunately for us, Snapchat just confirmed that the egg hunt would not be coming back for 2021.

What is the Snapchat Easter egg hunt?

Snapchat’s egg hunt brings all sorts of fun elements to Snapchat. With this event, players use their phone’s location services to hunt down eggs through Snapchat’s Snap Map. Think of it like Pokémon Go, except rather than Pokémon, you’re catching eggs.

Through your phone’s camera, you can view virtual eggs pop-up on the map as you maneuver around. Every year, these eggs are in all types of general population locations, so there is not said to be any stress about safety or privacy.

Each regular egg will probably be worth one point, but there are a few rare golden eggs that are worth five points each. If you are near an egg on Snap Map, just tap onto it to accumulate it, but don’t stress about needing to race other Snapchatters to accumulate them. Everyone has an opportunity to get all the eggs on the map.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, players could also run into “chicks.” While you tap using one, a mini-game opens up, and the ones provide you with the chance to win yet another someone to 10 points.

Your score, combined with the global score as well as your friends’ score, is the most notable right corner of the Snap Map, but there is no need to worry about your privacy. You could still take part in the Easter egg hunt without sharing where you are in Ghost Mode, or you can tell just go for people. Then only you or those individuals you decide on can easily see your score.

Maybe there is a Snapchat Easter egg search for 2021?

Although Snapchat hadn’t made the official statement, they finally posted to Twitter in an answer to someone asking about its famous Easter egg hunt. Their tweet stated, “Hey! We could going for a break from Egg Hunt this season,” with just a little chick within an egg emoji. Folks are not happy relating to this though.

One individual even asked whether it’s an April Fools’ joke, but much to all or any in our chagrin, it generally does not seem to be to be. Rather than Snapchat’s Easter egg hunt this season, they aimed us with their website on “DOING OFFERS in Snapchat,” which has information on Snapchat’s year-round game offerings.

Even though there has been some progress as it pertains to COVID-19 with different vaccines available, it could make sense for Snapchat to ensure its Easter egg hunt is doable from home. It is possible that after figuring out how to do the Great Snapchat Egg Hunt from home last year, Snapchat wasn’t sure of what to do this year to make it fun, different, and reasonable to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Hopefully, the egg hunt will return next yr.

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.