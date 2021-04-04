Breaking News : Washington teenager arrested for attack on Asian couple caught on video

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Video of the attack, where the teen appears to punch an Asian man, 56, repeatedly as the woman with him looks frantic, circulated on social media recently. The suspect was 14 at the time, according to local ABC affiliate KOMO.

A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Asian couple in an attack caught on video in Washington state. The Tacoma Police Department announced Friday that a male teen was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection to the attack on a Korean-American couple on No… Read More

