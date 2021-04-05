Breaking News : Virginia becomes the first state in the South to ban gay and trans panic as a defense – ABC17NEWS

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Virginia is now the 12th state to ban the defense, which can allow people charged with the killing of LGBTQ people to receive a lesser sentence by placing the blame for their actions on “panic.”

Approving a bill introduced by its only transgender lawmaker, Virginia became the first state in the South to ban "gay and trans panic" as a defense for murder or manslaughter. Virginia is now the 12th state to ban the defense, which can allow people charged with the killing of LGBTQ people to receive a lesser sentence by placing the blame for their actions on "panic."

