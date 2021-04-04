Breaking News : Video surveillance, body cam released of deadly jail hostage situation

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“I am not resigning. When I leave here, I’ll retire. I’m a law enforcement officer with 32 years experience and I’m not resigning,” said Gourley.

Six days after a deadly hostage situation inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Oklahoma City Police released surveillance and body cam video of the events that happened inside. RELATED: Inmate killed, officer hospitalized after hostage situation at OK County Jail. “We had to wait until the o… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.