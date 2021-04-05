Breaking News : Vanderbilt student reports off-campus attempted kidnapping; police investigating

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The student told police that she had left a business near 21st Avenue South and Grand Avenue when a man appeared from the parking lot between 19th Avenue South and 18th Avenue South.

She said he yelled, “Come here, I want to talk to you,” but she ignored him. She said he then ran towards her and lifted her off the ground, but she was able to get away from him.

An investigation has gotten underway after a Vanderbilt University student reported an attempted kidnapping that occurred off campus. Read More

