Breaking News : Vaccinations should come with free movie, meal vouchers, says NYC mayoral candidate Scott Stringer

Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer wants to give the local economy a shot with free vouchers for movie tickets and other perks to those who get a vaccine.

He’d allocate $50M for free MetroCards, meals at restaurants, tickets to cultural venues and more.

He wants the city to spend $50 million on ‘vax packs’ full of perks aimed at reviving the local economy. Read More

