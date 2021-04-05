Breaking News : Vaccination clinic for homebound seniors announced in Yoakum

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

This is part of the statewide Save Our Seniors initiative using the assistance of National Guardsmen to vaccinate homebound seniors.

YOAKUM Texas – The Yoakum Community Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination event aimed at helping seniors on Thursday, April 8. This is part of the statewide Save Our Seniors initiative using the assistance of National Guardsmen to vaccinate homebound seniors. The target group will be seniors 65 ye… Read More

