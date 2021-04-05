Breaking News : VA Secretary McDonough to tour Montana with Sen Tester

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough was invited to Montana by Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, the newly-named chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is scheduled to visit Montana over three days this week for meetings with veterans, VA employees and others during his first official trip as a Cabinet Secretary. McDonough was invited to Montana by Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, the newly-named chairman of the… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.