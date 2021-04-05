Breaking News : Utah Jazz says masks remain mandatory to attend games

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The state may no longer require you to wear a mask in public but the Utah Jazz will at all home games and all other events at Vivint Arena.

With a state mask mandate legislated away on April 10, the Utah Jazz and Vivint Arena announced masks will still be required at home basketball games and all events in the arena. “Face masks over the nose and mouth are required for guests and staff (age 2+) throughout the arena unless a person is ac… Read More

