Breaking News : USDA to boost emergency SNAP benefits for 25 million Americans

The action, a reversal of Trump administration policy, will allow about 25 million Americans to receive $95 per month in increased benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that households already receiving the maximum monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to receive emergency benefits approved by Congress last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.Why it … Read More

