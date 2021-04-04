Breaking News : Update: Medora grass fire 85% contained

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Firefighters are reporting 85% containment and an estimated 2276 acres burned for the grass fire near Medora, ND that began on Thursday. Initial reports from the State Forest Service estimated the fire to be much larger than it was.

High and very high fire danger continues through all parts of North Dakota, and a red flag warning has been issued again Sunday for the western half of the state. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.