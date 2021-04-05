Breaking News : Underwater advantage makes Sallies star Boys Swimmer of the Year

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Salesianum’s Tommy Janton was the DIAA champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly for the second straight year. What makes him so good is what you don’t see under the water.

🔐 Subscribers can read more.

Tommy Janton won two events at the state meet and helped Salesianum break a relay record in being named Delaware’s Boys Swimmer of the Year. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.