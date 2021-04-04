Breaking News : UCLA player’s brother travels from Vietnam to Indy, pulls off heartwarming surprise

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Although UCLA’s championship quest came to an end Saturday night, sophomore guard Johnny Juzang was cheered on by his brother, who pulled off an unforgettable surprise just one day before the semifinals.

“The fact that we were able to pull this off and make this happen was great.”

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in 13 years, the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team punched its ticket to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. Although their championship quest came … Read More

