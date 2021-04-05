Breaking News : Uber Eats driver sexually assaulted during food delivery by Fort Sill soldier

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The driver said she made the delivery to the customer’s room when the customer grabbed her, kissed her on the neck and lips, and grabbed her breasts under her shirt.

Oklahoma City police say an Uber Eats driver was sexually assaulted while making a delivery to the Quality Inn on the 6300 block of Terminal Drive, Thursday, April 1. The driver said she made the delivery to the customer’s room when the customer, Rudolfo Cordova, grabbed her, kissed her on the neck…. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.