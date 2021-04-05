Breaking News : Two young kids from Central America found abandoned near the border

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The two kids, 8-years-old and 11-years-old, were found walking along the Rio Grande about a mile South of Del Rio.

DEL RIO Texas – Two young children from Central America were found by US Border Patrol abandoned near the border Monday. The two kids, 8-years-old and 11-years-old, were found walking along the Rio Grande about a mile South of Del Rio. Two young kids from Central America found abandoned near the bor… Read More

