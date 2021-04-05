Breaking News : Two People In Missaukee County Have Died After Murder-Suicide – 9 & 10 News

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide that killed two people in Missaukee County Sunday.

Michigan State Police say two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Missaukee County. Troopers were called to a West Branch Township home around eight p.m. Saturday for a welfare check. There they found a 62-year old woman dead inside the home. Troopers ruled her death as a murder, and identifie… Read More

