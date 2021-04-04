Breaking News : Two former Gaetz political opponents call for congressman to resign

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

Two former political opponents of Rep. Matt Gaetz in Northwest Florida are calling for his resignation.

Republican Cris Dosev and Democrat Jennifer Zimmerman, who both lost to Gaetz in 2018 for Florida’s First Congressional District believe Gaetz should step down from the position amid a federal investigation.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two former political opponents of Rep. Matt Gaetz in Northwest Florida are calling for his resignation Friday. Channel 3 talked with Republican Cris Dosev and DemocratJennifer Zimmerman, who both lost to Gaetz in 2018 forFlorida’s First Congressional District. Both believe G… Read More

————————————————-

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.