Breaking News : Trump calls for boycott of more companies over Georgia voting law

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!” he added, before making a series of complaints, including about the 2020 presidential election, and then wishing: “Happy Easter!”

Former President Trump on Saturday added to a list of organizations he’s calling on supporters to boycott for opposing Georgia’s voting restrictions.Driving the news: Trump on Friday urged a boycott of “woke companies” that have taken a stand and Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game ou… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.