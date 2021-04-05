Breaking News : Trash recycling? It’s being kicked to the curb in Las Vegas, report says

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The contamination rate in southern Nevada stands at 30%, well above the 17% national average, according to a Recycling Partnership 2019 State of Curbside Survey.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Recycling programs introduced in the Las Vegas area in 2012 — including trash pickups that don’t require consumers to sort paper, plastics and metals — have not increased the percentage of materials going to reuse instead of the landfill. In 2012, the year th… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.