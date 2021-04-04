Breaking News : Tracking mild temperatures and mid-week storm chances – ABC17NEWS

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

It’s been quite a mild Sunday with warm temperatures holding on into next week! Meteorologist Jessica Hafner ABC 17 News is tracking the temperatures and when we’ll see storms to cool things down tonight at 9 on FOX 22 and at 10 on KMIZ.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the low to mid-50s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph from the south. Highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: More moisture is drawn into the region on Tuesday ahead of our next closed low-pressure system that will move in on Wedne… Read More

