Breaking News : Tracking another warm and windy Tuesday before storms return Wednesday – ABC17NEWS

Temperatures are more than 15 degrees warmer than normal across most of Mid-Missouri this afternoon, and we get a repeat of the warmth and wind tomorrow before storms return early Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessica Hafner ABC 17 News is tracking the hour-by-hour timing of that rain with Futuretrack at 5:00 on KMIZ.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Lows in the upper 50s. TOMORROW: Warm and windy with highs getting near 80 once again. Strong south winds with gusts up to 30 mph during the day. EXTENDED: I’m tracking a cold front that will move in from the west late Tuesday into Wednesday… Read More

