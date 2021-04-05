Breaking News : Three arrested in Chase Co. drug investigation

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Three men in Chase County were arrested recently after months of investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Three men were arrested Friday after months of investigating, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office. They said over the course of the last five months they’ve been conducting an investigation to the distribution of methamphetamine in the area, including the village of Hamlet in Hayes…. Read More

