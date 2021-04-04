Breaking News : ‘This is a monumental win for me,’ Jordan Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

CONGRATULATIONS! 👏👏👏 Jordan Spieth ended a mystifying slump Sunday by giving himself birdie chances and making most of them, closing with a 6-under 66 to hold off Charley Hoffman for a two-shot victory in the Valero Texas Open.

“This is a monumental win for me,” Spieth said. “It’s been a long road. There were a lot of times that I didn’t know I would be here.”

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Spieth tapped in for par to win the British Open for his third major and 11th victory in just five years on the PGA Tour. He never imagined he would go 1,351 days before he felt that way again. He went 82 events on tour without winning. Once the No. 1 player, he was h… Read More

