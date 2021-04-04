Breaking News : The next generation takes over the Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The 84th sunrise service at Lizard Butte returned this Easter after it got canceled a year ago because of the pandemic. We take you to the service and show you how the next generation is carrying on this tradition.

The 84th Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise service drew more people than in past years as people got up early and climbed the mountain to enjoy this Easter tradition, the service was canceled last year… Read More

