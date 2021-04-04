Breaking News : The National Guard welcomes and promotes women. That is, until they report a sexual assault.

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Sexual assault in the military is nothing new, but the poor response by the National Guard — composed of militias from 50 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia — stands out.

The Guard has buried allegations, withheld crucial documents from victims and retaliated against women who have come forward, an investigation shows.

