Breaking News : ‘That Is Not What We Teach’: Mpls. Police Chief Arradondo Says Derek Chauvin’s Actions Violated Dept. Policies

BREAKING: MPD Chief Arradondo, asked if Derek Chauvin followed de-escalation policy on May 25, 2020, testifies “I absolutely do not agree with that … That action is not de-escalation.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has taken the witness stand in the Derek Chauvin trial on Monday, where he said Chauvin’s actions violated the department’s policy in terms of restraint and rendering aid. Read More

