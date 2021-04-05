Breaking News : ‘Thank God I’m safe’: NRA head Wayne LaPierre sought refuge from public outrage aboard luxury yacht after mass school shootings …

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

After mass shootings at schools in Sandy Hook and Parkland, Florida, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre had to take refuge.

“Thank God I’m safe” he recalled saying, for “threat” he was under.

He found safety aboard his Hollywood producer pal’s 108-foot yacht — his new deposition shows.

After the mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary and in Parkland, Fla., NRA leader Wayne LaPierre says he faced an unprecedented "security threat" — so he sought refuge aboard his Hollywood producer pal's 108-foot yacht.

